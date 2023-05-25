×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Court orders reinstatement of sacked Amatola board members

Makana judge overturns minister’s decision to fire them in 2022 amid instability in water utility

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 25 May 2023

Problems at the Amatola Water Board appear far from over after the Makhanda high court on Wednesday ruled in favour of five board members whose term of office was terminated by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu in 2022...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi