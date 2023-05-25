×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Cannabis industry to revitalise EC economy?

By Daron Mann - 25 May 2023
In the 2021-22 financial year, Bhisho allocated R4.5m to develop the cannabis industry.
SWEET MARYJANE: In the 2021-22 financial year, Bhisho allocated R4.5m to develop the cannabis industry.
Image: THEO JEPTHA

Eastern Cape is perfectly positioned to be a major hemp and cannabis exporter.

This is according to cannabis specialist at the Eastern Cape department of Rural Development and Agrarian reform(DRDAR), Dr Sunshine Blouw.

In this episode, Blouw says the DRDAR is earmarking arable land in Eastern Cape's rural communities to develop  commercial Cannabis projects.

According to Blouw, hemp is regarded as a perfect choice for crop rotation and a high value crop that will lead to the industrialisation of cannabis production in the Eastern Cape.

Recently, the Magwa and Majola Tea estates in Lusikisiki  have diversified its product range, maximising beneficiation opportunities.

Cannabis is regarded as  the former Transkei’s biggest cash crop.

In the 2021-22 financial year, Bhisho allocated R4.5m to develop the cannabis industry.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi