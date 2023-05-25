LISTEN | Cannabis industry to revitalise EC economy?

Eastern Cape is perfectly positioned to be a major hemp and cannabis exporter.
This is according to cannabis specialist at the Eastern Cape department of Rural Development and Agrarian reform(DRDAR), Dr Sunshine Blouw.
In this episode, Blouw says the DRDAR is earmarking arable land in Eastern Cape's rural communities to develop commercial Cannabis projects.
According to Blouw, hemp is regarded as a perfect choice for crop rotation and a high value crop that will lead to the industrialisation of cannabis production in the Eastern Cape.
Recently, the Magwa and Majola Tea estates in Lusikisiki have diversified its product range, maximising beneficiation opportunities.
Cannabis is regarded as the former Transkei’s biggest cash crop.
In the 2021-22 financial year, Bhisho allocated R4.5m to develop the cannabis industry.
Image: THEO JEPTHA
