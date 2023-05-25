Fulgence Kayishema, one of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives, has been arrested in Paarl in the Western Cape.
Kayishema is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of about 2,000 Tutsi refugees — women, men, children and elderly — at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. He has been at large since 2001.
Kayishema was captured on Wednesday in a joint operation between South African authorities and a UN team charged with finding the remaining fugitives, the UN said in a statement on Thursday.
International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said: “Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than 20 years. His arrest ensures he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes.
“Genocide is the most serious crime known to humankind. The international community has committed to ensure its perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished. This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes.
“The thorough investigation that led to this arrest was made possible through the support and co-operation of South Africa and the operational task team established by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to assist our fugitive tracking team.
“My office would like to recognise in particular the directorate of priority crimes investigations, crime intelligence Western Cape, SAPS Interpol and the ministry of home affairs. Their exceptional skills, rigour and co-operation were critical for this success.”
This is a developing story.
Most wanted Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in Paarl
Image: United Nations
