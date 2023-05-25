Age is no barrier to fulfilling your dreams: Nomvuyo Skota-Dayile receives PhD at 70

Mdantsane's Nomvuyo Skota-Dayile, 70, proved age is no barrier to fulfilling your dreams. She received her PhD in education from the University of Fort Hare in May.

It took her nine years to complete her doctoral degree, a journey she proudly proclaims to have no regrets in taking. She says while mindful of scepticism surrounding studying at an advanced age, learning has no such limit and should be encouraged.

“I started my PhD journey in 2014 and have no regrets about my decision,” she says.

Supervised by Dr Sipho Mkhomi, she titled her thesis: Parents’ views of their 0-4-year-old children’s sociocultural development at home while in Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centres: Implications for ECD Policy.

She conducted her study at four ECD centres in East London using Bronfenbrenner’s ecological systems theory as a theoretical framework and a case study on the interpretivist paradigm.

Fourteen parents between the age of 25 and 80 were interviewed to collect data which was analysed using a thematic approach.