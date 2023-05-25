Umtiza Festival thrums with talent
Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 25 May 2023
Wearing tuxedos and evening dresses and sipping hot soup, art lovers celebrated the official opening of the Umtiza Arts Festival at East London’s Guild Theatre on Tuesday evening. ..
Umtiza Festival thrums with talent
Wearing tuxedos and evening dresses and sipping hot soup, art lovers celebrated the official opening of the Umtiza Arts Festival at East London’s Guild Theatre on Tuesday evening. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos