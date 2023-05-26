×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gary Van Niekerk takes over Nelson Mandela Bay mayorship

By Andisa Bonani - 26 May 2023
Gary van Niekerk (left) with former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal.
Gary van Niekerk (left) with former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Northern Alliance councillor Gary Van Niekerk was elected Nelson Mandela Bay's newest mayor on Friday.

He is the city's third mayor since the 2021 local government elections.

Van Niekerk went up against DA councillor Retief Odendaal, who was booted from the position earlier.

Van Niekerk won with 64 votes against Odendaal's 55.

Odendaal was earlier voted out as mayor during the chaotic council meeting.

After he was removed, Odendaal was nominated to contest his former position but failed to secure the post.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi