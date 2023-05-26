×

News

LISTEN | One year on, Ukraine's lion rescue mission continues

By Daron Mann - 26 May 2023
In a daring mission executed on Tuesday, May 24, a pride of 9 lions was safely rescued from the Bio Park Zoo in Odesa, Ukraine, thanks to the efforts of South Africa's Warriors of Wildlife organisation.
Image: SUPPLIED

No stranger to rescuing and repatriating animals in Ukraine, Eastern Cape's wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange is still at it.

In this special episode, Daron Mann talks to de Lange as he continues his Lion rescue mission, in war-torn Ukraine.

This time last year, Mann jetted off to join the mission and got an update from De Lange from the city of Bucharest, Romania, before they head to Ukraine, trying to make their way past blown-up bridges and possibly dodging missiles.

According de Lange , the  11 saved lions are currently doing fine in Colorado, US.

The lions were flown from Bucharest, Romania to Doha, Qatar  before being sent to the United States.

