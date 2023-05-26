×

News

LISTEN | ‘Something’s sinister about Nandipha alleging abduction’: Motsoaledi to file papers to court

26 May 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is filing papers to join in Dr Nandipha Magudumana's case to challenge her saying her deportation was illegal and that she was abducted. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is filing papers to join in Dr Nandipha Magudumana's case to challenge her arguments that her deportation was illegal and that she was abducted.

Listen:

The high court in Bloemfontein heard on Friday the home affairs department will file papers by the end of Monday.

The case was postponed to next Thursday.

Magudumana has alleged police “abducted her” in Tanzania. 

