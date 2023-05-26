“He's a tenant of mine and he's in arrears and then on Wednesday night, he came and threw petrol bombs where he stays and at a lodge I own.
MP wanted for alleged arson after two properties in Limpopo torched
A prominent politician has been accused of arson and malicious damage to property after two properties in Limpopo were torched earlier this week.
The MP, who is a member of a well-known political party, is alleged to have committed these crimes after an attempt to evict him for failing to keep up with his monthly rent.
He cannot be named at this stage because he has not been arrested.
Pictures shared with TimesLIVE show a damaged guard house at the estate and fire burning at the gate of one of the properties.
The man is accused of owing three months' rent at a Polokwane estate where he has apparently been staying for more than a year.
The property developer, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity around the matter, explained what allegedly happened.
“He's a tenant of mine and he's in arrears and then on Wednesday night, he came and threw petrol bombs where he stays and at a lodge I own.
“There were four people at my lodge gate, in an open area, and they threw petrol bombs and caused damage. They also burnt my guard house in one of my private villages where he stayed. He also damaged the gate.”
A security guard is the one who linked the politician to the crimes.
The developer claimed the politician owed R54,000 in arrears for three months' rent and said this was not the first time he had owed money. He also alleged the MP had threatened to kill him in messages, forcing him to carry a gun with him everywhere he went.
“My life is in danger ... I walk around with my pistol now, I'm too scared to walk without it,” he told TimesLIVE.
He confirmed that a case of arson, public violence, malicious damage to property had been opened.
Police have been approached for comment. This article will be updated once comment is received.
