Macadamia farm, once a beacon of hope, now in ruins
MEC Nonkqubela Pieters says the department will never allow the project to collapse
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 27 May 2023
When the multimillion-rand Amajingqi Macadamia Farming (AMF) in the rural hinterland of Willowvale was launched in 2016, it was dubbed a beacon of hope for the community. ..
Macadamia farm, once a beacon of hope, now in ruins
MEC Nonkqubela Pieters says the department will never allow the project to collapse
When the multimillion-rand Amajingqi Macadamia Farming (AMF) in the rural hinterland of Willowvale was launched in 2016, it was dubbed a beacon of hope for the community. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos