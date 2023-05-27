×

Residents urged to boil or bleach contaminated water

'Boil water before drinking, or put one teaspoon of bleach in 25 litres of water and leave to stand for 30 minutes before consumption'

By Luke Charter, SUE MACLENNAN and ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 27 May 2023

Makana has finally issued a notice for residents to boil or add bleach to tap water after a new batch of tests  found E.coli contamination at Settler’s Hospital, and  two public facilities in Joza...

