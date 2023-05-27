Suspect wanted for theft of cellphone tower batteries in five provinces bust

He faces charges related to theft of cellphone tower batteries, damage to essential infrastructure and contravention of the Immigration Act.
“According to allegations, Mathebula is in the country illegally,” said Funani.
“He has already appeared in court in Free State and is expected to appear in courts in Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng for similar charges.”
Mathebula was remanded in custody until July 3.
Free State police arrested a Mozambican national wanted for theft of cellphone tower batteries in five provinces this week.
The organised crime unit stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in Vrede that David Mathebula, 55, was travelling in on Tuesday where officers found cellphone tower batteries.
On Thursday, Mathebula appeared before two courts in the North West.
North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said Mathebula appeared in the Ganyesa magistrate's court in the morning and Atamelang magistrate's court in the afternoon.
Hawks arrest two suspects with cellphone tower batteries
