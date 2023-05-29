×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hemingways Mall and other properties to be sold by end of July

Premium
By Mkhuseli Sizani - 29 May 2023

The sale of Rebosis properties including Hemingways Mall in East London and Bay West Mall in Gqeberha will only take place after the final purchaser's selection on July 27...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi