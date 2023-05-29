The department of employment and labour, in collaboration with Ireland’s department of social protection, has embarked on the recruitment of highly qualified South Africans to work in the construction sector in Ireland.
The department has advertised 72 positions, ranging from site managers, quantity surveyors, electrical engineers and mechanical engineers to mechanical construction managers.
The construction sector in Ireland has seen skills shortages in a number of sectors.
The posts advertised require candidates to have suitable qualifications and experience ranging from two years.
Only a week left for South Africans to apply for construction jobs in Ireland
The department of employment and labour said its draft National Labour Migration Policy made provision to implement suitable overseas recruitment and placement of South African work seekers and their protection throughout the migration journey, including the labour market and social reintegration upon return.
The closing date to apply for the posts is June 3.
The department said South African applicants with no criminal records can apply for the posts. It also said there will be pre-departure training for suitable candidates.
“Your qualifications must match the minimum requirement of the role for which you are applying.”
