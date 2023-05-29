To date, 23 people have died from cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

A total of 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been received at Jubilee District Hospital, the Gauteng health department said in an update on the outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.

By 6pm on Saturday, 229 patients had been treated at the hospital, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.

The health department said in the past few days, fewer patients have presented at health facilities with symptoms of the diarrhoeal disease.

The department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said to date, 23 people have died from the disease since the outbreak.

He said as of Saturday, there were 77 patients admitted for the disease.