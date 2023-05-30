×

News

BREAKING| Four killed in N2 crash

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 30 May 2023
Four people died on the scene when a truck and a grey VW Polo collided near on the N2 near Qumrha.
Image: 123RF/ Fernando Gregory Milan

Four people died on the scene when a truck and a grey VW Polo collided near on the N2 near Qumrha on Tuesday night.

According to Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, the Polo went under the truck while the occupants bodies were trapped inside.

Kupelo said emergency workers were still busy on the scene trying to extract the bodies from the wreckage.

This is a developing story.

