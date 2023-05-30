Four people died on the scene when a truck and a grey VW Polo collided near on the N2 near Qumrha on Tuesday night.
According to Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, the Polo went under the truck while the occupants bodies were trapped inside.
Kupelo said emergency workers were still busy on the scene trying to extract the bodies from the wreckage.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING| Four killed in N2 crash
Image: 123RF/ Fernando Gregory Milan
Four people died on the scene when a truck and a grey VW Polo collided near on the N2 near Qumrha on Tuesday night.
According to Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, the Polo went under the truck while the occupants bodies were trapped inside.
Kupelo said emergency workers were still busy on the scene trying to extract the bodies from the wreckage.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos