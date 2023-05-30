×

News

Cash heist suspects ‘kidnapped’, shot dead

Men were being investigated by Hawks for alleged involvement in Mthatha robberies

By Lulamile Feni - 30 May 2023

At least four men believed to be involved in a number of brazen cash-in-transit heists in the Mthatha CBD have been shot dead in separate incidents this month...

