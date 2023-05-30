Eastern Cape ranked second for highest number of multiple murders

The Eastern Cape has emerged as the province with the second highest figures for multiple murders, with 155 people killed between January and March.
Police minister Bheki Cele released the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year on Tuesday.
Speaking in Cape Town, Cele revealed that KwaZulu-Natal was the leading province when it came to multiple murders, with 206 deaths recorded during the same period.
“The murder rate increased countrywide by 3.4% between January and March.
“This is the lowest single digit decrease recorded, compared to the previous three quarters.
“Though it is a decrease, these are not just figures but human lives that should be protected at all costs.
“This is why these figures prompt us as the police to double up policing efforts to decrease contact crimes.
“About 6,289 people were killed with either a firearm, knife, sharp or blunt instrument, stone or even bare hands, between January and March.
“The majority of the killings took place in the KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng provinces with arguments, vigilantism and robberies topping the motive list for murder,” Cele said.
During this period, 1,112 murders were committed, 1,968 sexual offences reported, and there were 587 cases of attempted murder, 5,930 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm recorded and 3,976 common assault cases reported.
New Brighton police station once again topped the provincial list of stations with the most murders in the province.
Four other stations from Nelson Mandela Bay, Bethelsdorp (second), Kwazakhele (third), Motherwell (fourth), and KwaNobuhle (fifth), appeared on the list of top 30 stations for murder cases.
Lusikisiki and Mthatha police stations also made the top 30 list.
DA MPL Bobby Stevenson said the provincial government needed to develop a comprehensive safety plan to rescue the province from its downward spiral of violent crime.
“Terrified residents continue to barricade themselves in at night, particularly during load-shedding.
“The township areas of Nelson Mandela Bay have become crime hotspots for the Eastern Cape, with several township-based police stations featuring on lists of the top 30 police stations in the country for high-profile crimes.
“Likewise, the ‘panga gang’ continues to strike fear into the residents of the western suburbs of Nelson Mandela Bay,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson also noted a worrying trend of residential robberies which have increased by 24.7% to 555 cases in a period of just three months.
“This could be attributed to criminals becoming more brazen as the load-shedding crisis deepens,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Eastern Cape ranked second for highest number of multiple murders
New Brighton ranked as province’s police station with most incidents
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
