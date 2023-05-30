Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Premium
By Thando Maeko and Linda Ensor - 30 May 2023
SA has declared diplomatic immunity for attendees of both the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in SA starting on Thursday and the Brics annual summit to be held in SA in August, potentially opening the door for the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
SA has declared diplomatic immunity for attendees of both the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in SA starting on Thursday and the Brics annual summit to be held in SA in August, potentially opening the door for the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos