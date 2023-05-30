Power outage delays trial of convicted wife killer
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 30 May 2023
The presentence proceedings in the trial of convicted wife killer Simphiwe Mxosa were delayed after the East London high court was plunged into darkness due to the Queenspark substation circuit breaker having tripped...
Power outage delays trial of convicted wife killer
The presentence proceedings in the trial of convicted wife killer Simphiwe Mxosa were delayed after the East London high court was plunged into darkness due to the Queenspark substation circuit breaker having tripped...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos