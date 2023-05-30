Tributes have flooded in for celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser who died on Tuesday.
McKaiser’s manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE he suffered a suspected epileptic seizure. She said he had gone about his day without any hint of illness.
“It all happened so quickly. His partner Nduduzo Nyanda is at the mortuary with his family. I am so distraught. I can't believe this,” she said.
McKaiser, a regular contributor to TimesLIVE, often spoke out on social and political issues, holding the powerful to account.
“As a political analyst specialising in South African domestic politics I write and speak on all aspects of the state of our democracy. As an author I write about social and political topics that engage questions of identity, race and racism, ethical questions of a more universal kind,” he described himself in a social media bio.
Rhodes University described him as a political activist who focused on “social and political topics that impact on our lives, and make people sit up and take notice”.
‘Rest in power, king’: Tributes pour in for ‘fierce defender of truth and justice’ Eusebius McKaiser
Digital Editor
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
This was also how he was remembered by many close to him, who were left heartbroken about his death.
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said McKaiser’s death was “a tragic and unexpected blow to South Africa”.
“My deepest condolences to the McKaiser family and to all those who knew and worked with him. Eusebius was a passionate South African intellectual who pushed us all to think, to debate and to unlearn.”
