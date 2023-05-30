×

Stage 6 load-shedding returns as Eskom struggles with generation capacity

By TimesLIVE - 30 May 2023
Rolling power cuts have been escalated to stage 6 in the evenings. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ JAKUB GOJDA

Rolling power cuts have been escalated to stage 6 in the evenings.

This kicked in from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. Daytime load-shedding will be at stage 4 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Eskom said this is due to delays in returning 10 generating units to service.

