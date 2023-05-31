Forty frustrating hours without power
Operations severely affected at schools, universities, homes and businesses across large parts of BCM
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi and VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 31 May 2023
The lights came back on across large parts of East London at just after 2pm on Tuesday after an unprecedented 40-hour-long power outage that crippled industry, left residents in the dark, and cost untold amounts in lost revenue, production and spoilt food...
Forty frustrating hours without power
Operations severely affected at schools, universities, homes and businesses across large parts of BCM
The lights came back on across large parts of East London at just after 2pm on Tuesday after an unprecedented 40-hour-long power outage that crippled industry, left residents in the dark, and cost untold amounts in lost revenue, production and spoilt food...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos