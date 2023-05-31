×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Forty frustrating hours without power

Operations severely affected at schools, universities, homes and businesses across large parts of BCM

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi and VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 31 May 2023

The lights came back on across large parts of East London at just after 2pm on Tuesday after an unprecedented 40-hour-long power outage that crippled industry, left residents in the dark, and cost untold amounts in lost revenue, production and spoilt food...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...