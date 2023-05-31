Respected attorney Vusumzi Magqabi remembered for his fairness, sense of humour
Defender of many struggle stalwarts during apartheid, passes on at age 89
Premium
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 31 May 2023
Revered defence attorney Abraham Vusumzi Magqabi, who died on Monday last week, will be remembered for his playful sense of humour in times of turmoil...
Respected attorney Vusumzi Magqabi remembered for his fairness, sense of humour
Defender of many struggle stalwarts during apartheid, passes on at age 89
Revered defence attorney Abraham Vusumzi Magqabi, who died on Monday last week, will be remembered for his playful sense of humour in times of turmoil...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos