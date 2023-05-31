Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to verify information.
“When we communicate with our beneficiaries there is a proper way in which we communicate. One of the platforms we use is to send alerts, because we've got the addresses of individuals, so they are able to respond,” he said.
Switching gold cards to Shoprite money market account
Last month Shoprite announced Sassa gold card beneficiaries can switch their cards to a Shoprite money market account.
“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said Shoprite.
How can I switch?
Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments:
- Register by dialling *120*3534# or WhatsApp 087 240 5709 or visit the in-store money market counter or download the Shoprite app.
- Sign in and download your bank confirmation letter.
- Download the Sassa form here or collect one at the money market counter in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket.
- Take your printed bank confirmation letter, completed Sassa switch form and original ID to your nearest Sassa office.
The switch offer is valid until June 30. Switch applications received after the closing date will not be considered.
What are the benefits of a money-market account?
- No monthly fees. Clients only pay a flat R5 fee for cash withdrawals. All other transactions are free.
- Clients have full control over their money through SMS payment notifications and real-time balance inquiries on their phone.
- Skip long queues and high fees at ATMs by depositing and withdrawing cash at any of the more than 25,000 till points at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide.
- Clients don’t pay fees to send money, buy airtime, data, electricity, send grocery vouchers, pay bills and pay for groceries from their phones.
TimesLIVE
Scam alert! — Shoprite is not offering Sassa loans
Reporter
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned of a scam doing the rounds promoting Shoprite loans.
The scam targeting grant beneficiaries claimed Sassa partnered with Shoprite to provide loans “without paying back extra money”.
“Sassa is providing to people Shoprite-Sassa loans which will help South African citizens to take loans in critical situations. The Shoprite-Sassa loan will help people to cover unexpected costs without paying back extra money,” the post read.
Sassa said this is fake news.
“Please note that the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa,” it said.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to verify information.
“When we communicate with our beneficiaries there is a proper way in which we communicate. One of the platforms we use is to send alerts, because we've got the addresses of individuals, so they are able to respond,” he said.
Switching gold cards to Shoprite money market account
Last month Shoprite announced Sassa gold card beneficiaries can switch their cards to a Shoprite money market account.
“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said Shoprite.
How can I switch?
Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments:
The switch offer is valid until June 30. Switch applications received after the closing date will not be considered.
What are the benefits of a money-market account?
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos