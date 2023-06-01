Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has launched an extraordinary urgent high court challenge to interdict the SIU from investigating irregularities or maladministration at the University of Fort Hare.
He is taking the university, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SIU to court on an urgent basis for an interim interdict to stop the investigation pending an application in which he says he will ask the court to review and set aside Ramaphosa’s proclamation authorising the SIU’s investigation.
In particular, he wants the Bhisho high court to declare that the investigation, in regard to him, as unconstitutional and invalid.
Among other issues, the investigation encompasses allegations of fraud in the admission of certain public figures, including Mabuyane, to study postgraduate degrees.
But Mabuyane says in court papers that the president’s decision to issue the proclamation, and the entire proclamation itself, is invalid because the SIU Act allowed that unit to investigate only state institutions.
He said Fort Hare did not fall under the definition of a state institution.
The affairs of a university could only be investigated in terms of the Higher Education Act, he added.Mabuyane has made the submission that Ramaphosa’s decision to authorise any investigation involving Fort Hare should first have been run past him.
Mabuyane takes Ramaphosa, SIU and Fort Hare to court
