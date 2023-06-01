Opera singer backs his impressive music career with UFH bachelor's degree

He has won several international opera competitions and performed for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and now, Sazi Gcaba is a proud University of Fort Hare (UFH) music graduate.

The 24-year-old from Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, rose to stardom in his second year when — after several rounds of judging by acclaimed opera singers such as the late Sibongile Khumalo, Andrew Staples and Marsha Thompson — he was crowned winner of the London-based Voices of SA International Opera (Vosa) 2020 online competition in the under-22 category.

The Vosa victory was the first of many international opera competitions he would claim.

In 2021, Gcaba won at the Aspiring Opera Singing Voice Competition under the emerging artist category — a US-based competition that aims to create a platform for music students around the world to showcase their talents.

He was selected out of 121 students who submitted their pre-recorded auditions. The judges’ citation read: “Out of 121 videos, your performance exemplified a combination of stellar technique and great acting skills — creating a captivating performance.”

Gcaba has also won in the:

2021 Online London International Music Competition,

2022 Medici International Music Competition; and

2023 Birmingham International Music Competition.

In April 2022, he was selected to join 20 opera singers from around the world in an international fundraising event for Ukraine war victims. The Artist for Peace production was organised by Opera Cecilia, an international opera company.

“My time at Fort Hare has been the highlight of my life. I enrolled in 2019 and a year later I was already singing and winning on international stages. Amazingly, I went on to perform and win four more international competitions.”