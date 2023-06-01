The police have offered a R50,000 reward for information that will help solve the murder of the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security boss.
Police offer R50k to solve murder of son of Ramaphosa’s security boss
“A reward of up to R50,000 is offered to any person who can assist with information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Rhoode.
“All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous.”
