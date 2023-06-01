Pupil stabbed in hand at John Bisseker school
Demand for respect after initiation ceremony allegedly at centre of fight
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 01 June 2023
A John Bisseker Secondary School pupil was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in the hand, allegedly by a classmate. ..
Pupil stabbed in hand at John Bisseker school
Demand for respect after initiation ceremony allegedly at centre of fight
A John Bisseker Secondary School pupil was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in the hand, allegedly by a classmate. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos