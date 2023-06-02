BCM urged to ramp up maintenance of electrical infrastructure
DA challenges mayor to act urgently to avert further outages after unprecedented 40-hour blackout
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 02 June 2023
The DA in the Buffalo City Metro has urged the city to embark on an audit of all its electrical infrastructure and carry out regular maintenance to avert further protracted outages...
BCM urged to ramp up maintenance of electrical infrastructure
DA challenges mayor to act urgently to avert further outages after unprecedented 40-hour blackout
The DA in the Buffalo City Metro has urged the city to embark on an audit of all its electrical infrastructure and carry out regular maintenance to avert further protracted outages...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos