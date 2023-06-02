×

Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police

02 June 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A private security vehicle crashed after suspected hijackers shot at the driver.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Motorists were warned to avoid the vicinity near Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Friday after suspected hijackers opened fire on police and private security.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick, who was at the scene, told TimesLIVE police and private security were in pursuit of a light motor vehicle that had been hijacked near KwaDukuza.

"The suspects pulled off on the N2, near King Shaka International Airport. They abandoned the vehicle," said Meyrick.

"They opened fire on police and private security. The private security vehicle was shot at multiple times. The driver left the road as a result but sustained no injuries and continued the chase."

The hijackers escaped into bushes in the vicinity of the airport, said Meyrick.

"The police canine unit has been on the scene. They have not located the suspects yet. It is an active scene but it is safe. It is highly unlikely they are going to find the suspects."

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

