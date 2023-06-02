×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Smith’s caring personality a massive boon for Kei Mouth animals

Nominated as a Local Hero, resident helps to run two organisations dedicated to assisting pets and wildlife

Premium
By Siphosethu Ngcangisa - 02 June 2023

Cindy Smith, 53, is a Local Hero nominee from Kei Mouth who devotes her life to ensuring the wellbeing of animals in the region. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...