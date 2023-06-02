Two policemen slapped with jail terms for robbery

Two Limpopo policemen who robbed a number of shops while in uniform in 2016 were each sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on Friday in the Matlala regional court.

In the first incident, on July 20 2016 at Boslag-Matlala, Lecton Ramasenya, 40, and Frans Seema, 35, stationed at Matlala police station near Polokwane, went on a robbery spree at a village, targeting Indian-owned shops.

“Ramasenya and Seema, on duty, wearing uniforms and driving a police vehicle, approached a shop owner under the pretence the owner was selling dagga,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

She said once they were inside, the accused ordered the owner to lie down while they took cigarettes, airtime cards and cellphones.