AT THE BEACH | Warren Seymour goes big on debut
Premium
By Nick Pike - 03 June 2023
The Buffalo City Masters surfing team is not something you just walk into. Considering BC have won 13 out of the last 15 SA Championships, we may arguably be the best team in the country...
AT THE BEACH | Warren Seymour goes big on debut
The Buffalo City Masters surfing team is not something you just walk into. Considering BC have won 13 out of the last 15 SA Championships, we may arguably be the best team in the country...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos