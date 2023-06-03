“Building sound institutions in government, with transparency and integrity in spending, leads to a government that can really deliver — where things get slowly better over time, where infrastructure can be built, and where the social safety net can be expanded.
Cape Town bags clean audit award for the past financial year
Image: City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has received a clean audit award for the past financial year.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke handed Cape Town the coveted award, in recognition of how the city handled its finances during the 2021/2022 financial year, at a ceremony in Saldanha on Friday.
The auditor-general’s consolidated report for the financial year lauds the city for “implementing a proactive system of accountability with a zero-tolerance culture towards noncompliance”.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis received the award.
“So many people still live in poverty in South Africa. Our purpose in Cape Town is to lift people out of poverty over time, and a 'clean audit' is one important enabling step in fulfilling this purpose,” said Hill-Lewis.
“The poor are left worse off when the public services on which they depend collapse because public money is badly spent or stolen.
“Building sound institutions in government, with transparency and integrity in spending, leads to a government that can really deliver — where things get slowly better over time, where infrastructure can be built, and where the social safety net can be expanded.
“All of these things can only be built on a firm foundation of good governance. So we are very pleased to receive this award from the auditor-general today.”
Hill-Lewis said “not only is Cape Town making unrivalled investments in infrastructure and service delivery, we are also doing so on the basis of clean governance”.
“Residents can have confidence that our R70bn budget for 2023/24 will be spent on actual service delivery, including our record R11bn infrastructure budget. A full 74% of this year’s infrastructure budget will go to services directly benefiting lower-income households in Cape Town.”
Hill-Lewis thanked the city’s staff for the award. He said his administration was driving an ongoing culture change campaign inside to cut red tape. He said this is “part of our aim to be the easiest place to do business in Africa”.
“Cape Town has received unqualified audits every year since 2006. The city has also consistently been voted the most trusted metro in the country according to the Consulta Citizen Satisfaction Index.”
