Eastern Cape’s Mabandla re-elected to World Farmers Organisation to advocate for Africa

Eastern Cape businessman-cum-politician Prince Sivile Mabandla has been re-elected to the World Farmers Organisation livestock committee to represent the African continent.
The WFO is a member-based association comprising national farmers’ organisations and agricultural co-operatives globally.
In 2022, Mabandla was part of the bid committee which successfully represented Africa’s bid to host the 2023 WFO, which took place at Sun City in the North West recently.
The event was attended by national farmers’ organisations from 87 countries representing 1.5 billion farmers worldwide.
Mabandla said his WFO responsibilities included advocating Africa’s position on various issues.
“I believe the world should recognise that Africa has the superior natural resources to lead the medical cannabis and carbon credits revolution,” he said.
“An African farmer is one of the most experienced farmers in the world, but lacks funding and access to markets and this I understand to be my primary mandate.”
SA and Russia are the only two Brics countries represented in the WFO.
Mabandla said the Russian farmers’ union did not attend WFO 2023, but appointed Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI) as a voting and policy proxy.
“The gravitas of the Russia-Ukrainian War is so significant that Europe will face food shortages for the next 10 years which positions Africa as the food basket of the world,” he said.
Mabandla said he was exposed to agriculture at an early age.
“I come from a strong-rooted farming environment, both my parents provided me with the inspiration, training, and patience to nurture agriculture,” he said.
“My late father, Chief Justice [Thandathu] Mabandla, was a trained agricultural practitioner and co-founder of Phandulwazi Agricultural Boarding School which recently celebrated 45 years.
“However, it was my late mother, Liziwe Mzamo, a businesswoman and a prominent ANC Border region financier operating one of Ciskei’s biggest piggery feedlots, who introduced me to commercial agriculture.”
As a child, Mabandla sold the family agricultural products to hawkers at taxi ranks and pension payout points.
“I am a director of Elliot Meats, known for livestock exports to various African countries, Mauritius and the Middle East,” he said.
Mabandla, a former ANCYL leader, was among officials endorsed by the youth league’s national task team for the mother body’s national executive committee (NEC) ahead of the elective conference in December.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape’s Mabandla re-elected to World Farmers Organisation to advocate for Africa
DispatchLIVE
