Good news as Eskom suspends load-shedding

By TImesLIVE - 03 June 2023
Eskom announced on Saturday it had suspended load-shedding due to improved generation capacity and lower demand. Stock photo.
Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.

“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.

