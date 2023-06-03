Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.
“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.
TimesLIVE
Good news as Eskom suspends load-shedding
Image: 123RF
Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.
“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos