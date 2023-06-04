The non-profit organisation 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day is on a tour through the country showcasing the work of KnitWits for Madiba. The blankets were on display at Jeppe High School for Girls in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
Hundreds of colourful and beautifully-knitted blankets were spread across the school's sports fields and wrapped around trees.
The blankets will be given to the needy across the country. The Local Blankets is Lekka tour! moves to Durban and ends in Gqeberha.
IN PICS | Hundreds of knit for Madiba blankets on display at Joburg school
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
