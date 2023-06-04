The Eastern Cape is in mourning — at least eleven people were killed in an accident that occurred between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon when a minibus taxi collided with a bus.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened at about 1.45pm on the R61.
“The are multi-fatalities, in excess of nine people, in an accident involving a minibus taxi and one of the long-distance buses,” Binqose said.
Taxi and bus crash leaves at least eleven dead
Image: SUPPLIED
