News

Taxi and bus crash leaves at least eleven dead

By DispatchLIVE - 04 June 2023
The accident occurred between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon when a minibus taxi collided with a bus.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Eastern Cape is in mourning — at least eleven people were killed in an accident that occurred between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon when a minibus taxi collided with a bus.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened at about 1.45pm on the R61.

“The are multi-fatalities, in excess of nine people, in an accident involving a minibus taxi and one of the long-distance buses,” Binqose said. 

