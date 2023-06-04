Two bust with dagga worth over R1m at Northern Cape hiking spot

Two men were bust at a Northern Cape hiking spot with bags containing dagga with an estimated street value of more than R1m on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Capt Nelis Prins said Kakamas police received information about “two suspicious people at the hiking spot, carrying bags which may contain drugs”.
Two police officers were dispatched to the hiking spot. They located the duo and searched their bags. They found 47kg of dagga worth over R1m.
Prins said the men, aged 25 and 25, were arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga and will appear in court soon.
