News

BCM leaders welcome port revival and sunny outlook

Mayor keen on cruise tourism plans and fresh injection into Latimer's Landing

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 05 June 2023

East London’s port has been criticised in the past for not doing enough to sail into profitable waters but recent performances are likely to put the bad news behind them...

