×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Memorial service honouring Eusebius McKaiser to take place on Tuesday

05 June 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
The late broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaiser.
The late broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaiser.
Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

A memorial service will be held for the late broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday, a week after his sudden death.

McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the political analyst and TimesLIVE columnist from fans, celebrities and friends.

The memorial will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am at The Empire Venue in Parktown. 

The service honouring McKaiser's life will be also be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death