“Joemat-Pettersson’s passing has left us reeling with shock. She will be remembered as an astute politician who used her skills, talents and knowledge to advance legislative work to change the lives of ordinary South Africans,” the presiding officers said.
“She exuded great energy, passion and goodwill and was not afraid to speak her mind. Parliament extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, the ANC and all South Africans.”
Majodina said Joemat-Pettersson as a “proud product of the people of her province, the Northern Cape, whom she held in high esteem”.
She appealed to the media and public to give Joemat-Pettersson’s family and ANC caucus space to deal with the loss.
TimesLIVE
ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies
Political correspondent
Image: Trevor Samson
ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died. She was 59.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Monday that Joemat-Pettersson died at home.
“She is no more, her family has confirmed she has passed away. I spoke to her sons as they are the ones who informed me about her passing,” she told TimesLIVE.
“I don’t have further details for now,” said Majodina.
Joemat-Pettersson was minister of energy under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.
She was the chairperson of the National Assembly’s police portfolio committee at the time of her death.
She also served in the section 194 committee conducting an inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
IOL reported last week Mkhwebane’s husband laid a complaint with the police accusing Joemat-Pettersson of trying to extort money from them to “make the inquiry go away”.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo said the death of the seasoned politician and MP was a great loss, not only to her family and party, but the nation which she had served in various capacities.
Joemat-Pettersson also served as a member of the ad hoc committee on flood disaster relief and recovery.
She previously served as agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister.
