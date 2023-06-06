Fort Hare violence instigators face possible expulsion
University vows to track down those responsible for Dikeni campus burning and looting rampage
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 06 June 2023
The University of Fort Hare has vowed to track down, discipline and possibly expel students behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage on its Dikeni campus...
