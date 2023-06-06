Khumalo, who met the author online, spoke of his charming ways and his humanity.
Friends share fond memories of 'Eusebius from the streets'
As more tributes and heartfelt messages stream in for late broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser, those nearest and dearest to him spoke affectionately of his humanity, fierce love for his friends, vulnerability and fondness for a good gossip at his memorial service.
The service took place in Parktown for the celebrated talk radio show host and a week after he died following an epileptic seizure.
Friends, family and media colleagues flocked to Arena Holdings, which hosted the service, and shared fond memories and anecdotes from their interactions with McKaiser.
Among them was fellow broadcaster Redi Tlhabi, who struggled to hold back tears as she paid tribute to her dear friend.
"There are moments when silence is the best language, when no words or superlatives can describe the turmoil within. This is that moment for me," she said tearfully.
"I am completely unmoored by Eusebius's passing. We've all lost people. It's not the first time we've gathered at events like this but it hits differently this time."
Tlhabi told mourners she would stick to saying a "few safe things" about her friend as sticking to her original speech would open an "avenue to the most chaotic descent into grief".
She spoke of the kind of friendships McKaiser built which were rooted in respect, and how he respected his friends' agency.
Tlhabi said McKaiser "loved loudly" and emphatically and in the moment.
"I know he knew I adored him and I know he loved me," she said.
She also echoed earlier speakers' sentiments about his love for gossip, adding there was never malicious intent behind this and he knew where to draw the line.
Friends Zwelijongile Gwebityala and Bongani Khumalo spoke of "Eusebius from the streets".
Gwebityala spoke warmly of how McKaiser always facilitated meetings between his friends and his "infuriating ability to be two things at the same time.
"He could be your softest landing place but also your sharpest critic all in one minute. He could share your deepest confidences but also [be] the most outrageous gossip ever. He could be kind and sharp-tongued all at the same time. And all of this is to say he was a human being and it is that human being we want to talk about," he said to laughter from the mourners.
Khumalo, who met the author online, spoke of his charming ways and his humanity.
He described McKaiser's loathing of friends speaking on topics they hadn't done research on, saying he held friends to the same standards as politicians and elected officials.
Joanne Joseph spoke of his passion for reading and books, a passion the duo shared. Joseph shared how McKaiser would share this passion with his social media followers and how they were an "invitation to explore his inner literary world".
"His social media posts and podcasts were also a call for his followers to be deliberate about the act of reading. We were both equally surprised at how often we'd hear people say, 'I have no time to read', when what they meant to say was that because time was so short, they had simply not prioritised the activity of reading over other pursuits," she said.
The memorial service also included a performance by Laila Fei as more friends livestreamed their tributes.
Other speakers included Zakira Mohamed, Dawn Klatzko and Nick Ferreira, who all knew McKaiser in different capacities.
