ANC plans to rename its Amathole region after Govan Mbeki
Opposition slams suggestion district municipality’s name may also be changed to honour struggle icon
Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 07 June 2023
The ANC plans to rename its Amathole region after Govan Mbeki — and is not ruling out the possibility that the struggling district municipality’s name may ultimately also be changed to honour the late struggle icon...
ANC plans to rename its Amathole region after Govan Mbeki
Opposition slams suggestion district municipality’s name may also be changed to honour struggle icon
The ANC plans to rename its Amathole region after Govan Mbeki — and is not ruling out the possibility that the struggling district municipality’s name may ultimately also be changed to honour the late struggle icon...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos