Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed to fix the drug problem in the province after messages from concerned parents.
Citizens detailed how their children and siblings were addicted to nyaope and asked for help.
“Dear parents, I can feel your pain and your cries. We will fix this problem, be assured,” said Lesufi.
“We will start to outline our help from next week with the first intake on November 1 2022. We will never surrender our youth to nyaope, never.”
Lesufi said the department of social development would launch a new initiative to rehabilitate youths addicted to the street drug.
The initiative was to form part of the province’s 2030 vision to eradicate drugs in townships and rehabilitate addicted young people.
Lesufi said homeless youths addicted to substances will be taken to a state farm for six months and reintegrated into society.
He did not clarify whether addicts would volunteer for rehabilitation or would be forced to go to the farm.
“We are taking every nyaope addict to a farm owned by the state, and we will rehabilitate them ourselves,” said Lesufi.
“The department of health will give them medication. The department of education will assess them. If they are ready to go to school, we will send them to school. We carry the bill as the state. Those who are talented in sport will do sport.”
‘I specialise in second chances’: Gayton McKenzie offers to send 10 willing nyaope addicts to rehab
Reporter
Image: Twitter/Kenny Kunene
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has offered to take willing nyaope addicts to a rehabilitation centre.
McKenzie's offer comes after the party announced an initiative last year to clean the streets of drugs and get into a coalition with any party that will give in to their demands.
“I am sending 10 willing nyaope addicts to the rehab centre. I look at my life and the only difference between my life and the life of these boys is 'opportunity'.
“I have been given a second chance, hence today I specialise in second chances,” said McKenzie.
It is not clear if McKenzie will pay for the rehab himself or the PA will sponsor it.
Last year McKenzie painted a grim picture of a mafia state, warning South Africa needs to rid itself of gangs or risk them “dismantling” the country.
This after TimesLIVE exposed cartels in the construction, coal and long-distance transport industries, among other sectors.
McKenzie said government had failed to address the issue.
“Construction mafia, tow truck mafia, cigarette mafia, taxi mafia, gun smuggling mafia, fuel mafia, kidnapping mafia, drug cartels, Eskom and home affairs mafias. Our government has lost the fight against crime”.
He said the “gangs” need to be broken up.
“We need to dismantle the gangs before they dismantle SA totally”.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed to fix the drug problem in the province after messages from concerned parents.
Citizens detailed how their children and siblings were addicted to nyaope and asked for help.
“Dear parents, I can feel your pain and your cries. We will fix this problem, be assured,” said Lesufi.
“We will start to outline our help from next week with the first intake on November 1 2022. We will never surrender our youth to nyaope, never.”
Lesufi said the department of social development would launch a new initiative to rehabilitate youths addicted to the street drug.
The initiative was to form part of the province’s 2030 vision to eradicate drugs in townships and rehabilitate addicted young people.
Lesufi said homeless youths addicted to substances will be taken to a state farm for six months and reintegrated into society.
He did not clarify whether addicts would volunteer for rehabilitation or would be forced to go to the farm.
“We are taking every nyaope addict to a farm owned by the state, and we will rehabilitate them ourselves,” said Lesufi.
“The department of health will give them medication. The department of education will assess them. If they are ready to go to school, we will send them to school. We carry the bill as the state. Those who are talented in sport will do sport.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos