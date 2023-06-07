As Makhubele commenced with the council agenda, she noted his absence and said he would join the sitting later.
The speaker thanked the mayor for delivering a fitting state of the city address, citing that he outlined his key priorities and plans for the city well.
However, she urged councillors, as they prepare to debate the speech, that they do so robustly but respectfully.
"I'm expecting political parties and political opposition to respond and debate on the state of the city address by the mayor in a robust yet orderly manner," she said.
This comes after ActionSA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda should he not come clean with the city's residents about the allegations of fraud he is facing.
Makhubele warned councillors to refrain from provoking disruptions from the council's important business of the day.
"Let us all remember the rules of the house. And I'm asking you please, to play the ball and not the man. You can play your tactics on the ball, but don't tackle the man and create fouls."
The speaker added that the any behaviour of this nature would disrupt and descend the house into chaos and she would not allow it.
"You have been warned," said Makhubele.
The speaker, after seeking legal opinion on whether the mayor's presence at the presumption of the debate was mandatory, announced that they would adjourn for five minutes to wait for the mayor to arrive.
TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor a 'no show' at his own state of the city address debate
Speaker Makhubele urges councillors to 'play the ball not the man'
Politics reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
