×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tears flow as 13 appear in court after Fort Hare rampage

By Ziyanda Zweni - 07 June 2023
Thirteen young people accused of being behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage at the University of Fort Hare Dikeni campus appeared in court on Tuesday.
Thirteen young people accused of being behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage at the University of Fort Hare Dikeni campus appeared in court on Tuesday.
Image: THEO JEPTHA

Emotions ran high in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Tuesday when one of the 13 people accused of being behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage at the University of Fort Hare’s Dikeni campus wailed uncontrollably moments before the start of court proceedings. 

The accused made a brief appearance before magistrate Mhlanga Bala on Tuesday, telling the court they had no previous convictions or pending cases.

On Sunday, protesters caused damage running into millions of rand when they set fire to the university’s indoor sports centre foyer, looted foodstuffs from the cafeteria and smashed windows of a computer laboratory.

Fort Hare students arrested after sports centre burnt

Twelve students from University of Fort Hare were arrested on allegations of malicious damage to property and business burglary at the institution's ...
News
2 days ago

The accused, who face charges of malicious damage to property and theft, are:

  • Mmiselo Mthonjeni, 25, from Mandela Park in Mthatha;
  • Sifiso Gogi from Haven Hills in East London;
  • Ntokozo Mandara, 22, from Mdakeni village in Lusikisiki;
  • Mafuza Ningi, 18, from Upper Ncerha village in Dikeni;
  • Noluyolo Madikizela, 20, from Mpetsheni village in Mbizana;
  • Sabatha Qumbisa, 19, of Izingolweni village in Port Shepstone;
  • Enam Gift Ntlonti, 22, Ngxoji village,
  • Shalomn Euseni, 21, from Zimbabwe;
  • Khanya Poswa, 22, from Tyhali 1 in Dikeni;
  • Aseza Cingo, 24, from Ngobozana village in Port St Johns;
  • Siphe Dike, 22, of Upper Gqumashe;
  • Sinovuyo Ngqhangi,19, from Lower Mjika in Tsolo; and
  • Asiphile Tshwati, 22, from Tshwati village in Dutywa.

Twelve of the accused elected to be represented by Legal Aid SA.

The state asked for a postponement to obtain profiles of the accused and for the formal bail application.

Before the proceedings started, three girls sat in the dock, hiding their faces with their hoods and occasionally wiping away tears.

One of the 13 young people accused of being behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage at the University of Fort Hare Dikeni campus before the court sat for their hearing.
One of the 13 young people accused of being behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage at the University of Fort Hare Dikeni campus before the court sat for their hearing.
Image: THEO JEPTHA

Euseni, who will be represented by a private attorney, was comforted by relatives moments before the proceedings started after breaking down in court.

SRC members and some relatives of the accused sat in court during the appearance. They would not comment when approached outside court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the investigation was ongoing.

“At this stage I can’t say who is who in terms of whether they studying or not,” Kinana said. “All we know is it’s the suspects who have been arrested within the institution.

“We received a report from the police as we were responding and we gathered that the staff from the university had already rounded them up and brought them to the police station.

“All we know from the police perspective is that crime has been committed ... we are investigating.”

The Dispatch reported on Tuesday the students had been unhappy about a congested examination timetable and had gathered on the Dikeni campus for a mass meeting on Sunday. At the meeting, they decided on the protest action that ultimately culminated in the destruction of university property.

Fort Hare violence instigators face possible expulsion

The University of Fort Hare has vowed to track down, discipline and possibly expel students behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage on its Dikeni ...
News
1 day ago

University spokesperson JP Roodt had not responded at the time of writing.

On Monday, he said that the university would launch its own investigations to track down those behind the violent protest action. Roodt added that the university would, among other methods, analyse social media post to help identify instigators and organisers. 

The accused will be back in the dock on June 8.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death