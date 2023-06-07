Tears flow as 13 appear in court after Fort Hare rampage

Euseni, who will be represented by a private attorney, was comforted by relatives moments before the proceedings started after breaking down in court.
The Dispatch reported on Tuesday the students had been unhappy about a congested examination timetable and had gathered on the Dikeni campus for a mass meeting on Sunday. At the meeting, they decided on the protest action that ultimately culminated in the destruction of university property.
Emotions ran high in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Tuesday when one of the 13 people accused of being behind Sunday’s looting and burning rampage at the University of Fort Hare’s Dikeni campus wailed uncontrollably moments before the start of court proceedings.
The accused made a brief appearance before magistrate Mhlanga Bala on Tuesday, telling the court they had no previous convictions or pending cases.
On Sunday, protesters caused damage running into millions of rand when they set fire to the university’s indoor sports centre foyer, looted foodstuffs from the cafeteria and smashed windows of a computer laboratory.
The accused, who face charges of malicious damage to property and theft, are:
Twelve of the accused elected to be represented by Legal Aid SA.
The state asked for a postponement to obtain profiles of the accused and for the formal bail application.
Before the proceedings started, three girls sat in the dock, hiding their faces with their hoods and occasionally wiping away tears.
The Dispatch reported on Tuesday the students had been unhappy about a congested examination timetable and had gathered on the Dikeni campus for a mass meeting on Sunday. At the meeting, they decided on the protest action that ultimately culminated in the destruction of university property.
University spokesperson JP Roodt had not responded at the time of writing.
On Monday, he said that the university would launch its own investigations to track down those behind the violent protest action. Roodt added that the university would, among other methods, analyse social media post to help identify instigators and organisers.
The accused will be back in the dock on June 8.
