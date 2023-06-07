The summonses in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution cases against senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan have been set aside.
This means that unless Zuma appeals the ruling, his case against them is over.
In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, KZN judges Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Thokozile Masipa also granted interdicts, stopping Zuma from pursuing any further legal steps or private prosecutions against them.
Zuma loses private prosecution pursuit against Downer and Maughan
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Downer says Zuma is ‘playing for time’
They also ordered that Zuma pay their legal costs.
Zuma alleged that they had contravened the NPA Act in that Downer had leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan ahead of his application for a postponement of his arms deal-related trial on medical grounds.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
