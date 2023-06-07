×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zuma loses private prosecution pursuit against Downer and Maughan

By TANIA BROUGHTON - 07 June 2023
The Pietermaritzburg high court has set aside the private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan by former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
The Pietermaritzburg high court has set aside the private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan by former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The summonses in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution cases against senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan have been set aside.

This means that unless Zuma appeals the ruling, his case against them is over.

In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, KZN judges Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Thokozile Masipa also granted interdicts, stopping Zuma from pursuing any further legal steps or private prosecutions against them.

Downer says Zuma is ‘playing for time’

Former president Jacob Zuma was yet again “playing for time” in launching another baseless application for the removal of Adv Billy Downer, as the ...
News
1 week ago

They also ordered that Zuma pay their legal costs.

Zuma alleged that they had contravened the NPA Act in that Downer had leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan ahead of his application for a postponement of his arms deal-related trial on medical grounds.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death